Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the June 15th total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ameri stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.39% of Ameri as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ameri stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. 414,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,784. Ameri has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.

Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ameri had a negative return on equity of 49.22% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.60 million for the quarter.

Ameri Holdings, Inc specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both.

