American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Short Interest Update

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the January 31st total of 212,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMSWA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of American Software from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet cut shares of American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other American Software news, insider James R. Mcguone sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 9,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $143,878.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,878.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,823 shares of company stock worth $987,619. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Software by 10.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,462,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,224,000 after acquiring an additional 234,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,184,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,044,000 after acquiring an additional 68,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Software by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,699,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,789,000 after acquiring an additional 183,574 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Software during the second quarter worth $12,029,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after buying an additional 29,174 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,060. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. American Software has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $557.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.14 and a beta of 0.57.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). American Software had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

