American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Short Interest Update

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,500 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the March 15th total of 275,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In related news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $465,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $226,940.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,823 shares of company stock worth $987,619. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Software by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of American Software by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of American Software by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in shares of American Software by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 6,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMSWA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of American Software from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. American Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

AMSWA stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. American Software has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.03 million, a P/E ratio of 81.14 and a beta of 0.57.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). American Software had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.41 million. Equities analysts expect that American Software will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

