American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.73.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company.

Get American Water Works alerts:

NYSE:AWK traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $145.31. The stock had a trading volume of 378,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,334. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.94. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $150.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.94%.

In related news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,258,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,338 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,441.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $697,918.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in American Water Works by 4.8% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in American Water Works by 24.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in American Water Works by 73.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 406,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,337,000 after purchasing an additional 172,232 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1,426.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 33,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2,558.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.