Amino Network Price Hits $0.0031 on Exchanges (AMIO)

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Amino Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and MXC. Over the last week, Amino Network has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Amino Network has a market capitalization of $155,866.39 and $30,646.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00040606 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $692.80 or 0.05851150 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00015956 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00049969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Amino Network Profile

Amino Network (AMIO) is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,165,287 tokens. The official website for Amino Network is www.amino.world. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amino Network

Amino Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amino Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amino Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

