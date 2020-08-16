AMO Coin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $468,636.00 (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, AMO Coin has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. AMO Coin has a market cap of $12.83 million and approximately $468,636.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMO Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008451 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00158947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $220.64 or 0.01859902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00195923 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000956 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00134376 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About AMO Coin

AMO Coin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,085,793,254 tokens. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain. The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation.

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

AMO Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

