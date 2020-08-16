Amon Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last seven days, Amon has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Amon token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Amon has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $5,230.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00040736 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $693.51 or 0.05838431 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00015597 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00050185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003242 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon (AMN) is a token. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,640,413 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amon is amon.tech. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech.

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

