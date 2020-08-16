AmonD Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One AmonD token can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including Hanbitco, OKEx Korea, BitMart and CPDAX. AmonD has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $275.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AmonD has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AmonD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008475 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00162292 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.97 or 0.01858799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00196236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000953 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00133710 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,591,219 tokens. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AmonD

AmonD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, OKEx Korea, CPDAX and Hanbitco. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.