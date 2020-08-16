Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.0% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 449,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,065,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $244,829.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,468.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $959,533.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,769 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.68.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,077,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,920. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.97 and its 200-day moving average is $110.35.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

