Andra AP fonden Boosts Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SYSCO by 57.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the first quarter valued at $1,719,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the first quarter valued at $1,655,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 13.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 184,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 21,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $59.54. 3,852,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,739,622. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average of $57.11. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 703,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

