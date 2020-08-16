Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in February

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGPIF remained flat at $$1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68. Anglo American Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American Platinum in a report on Monday, July 27th.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, gold, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

