Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Short Interest Up 60.0% in June

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American Platinum in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGPIF remained flat at $$1.55 during trading hours on Friday. Anglo American Platinum has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.68.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, gold, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

