Apollo Currency 1-Day Volume Tops $757,901.00 (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, CoinBene and BitMart. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $13.47 million and approximately $757,901.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

