Arqma Reaches Market Capitalization of $116,002.66 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $116,002.66 and approximately $4,293.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 139.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,854.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $426.72 or 0.03599603 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $305.95 or 0.02580797 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.63 or 0.00536752 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.26 or 0.00761371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00060844 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.57 or 0.00704953 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00016239 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 12,087,178 coins and its circulating supply is 6,042,635 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com.

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

