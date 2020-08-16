ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the June 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research firms recently commented on AHKSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

OTCMKTS AHKSY traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.03. The stock had a trading volume of 40,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,165. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71. ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.76.

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, cellulose nanobead, and elastic electric wire products.

