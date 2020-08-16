Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Short Interest Up 22.3% in February

Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,600 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the January 31st total of 245,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIAPF remained flat at $$3.90 on Friday. Ascential has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIAPF. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ascential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Ascential to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

