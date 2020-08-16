Aspen Investment Management Inc Buys 3,080 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 449,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,155,000 after purchasing an additional 113,970 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 40.8% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 87,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 25,361 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 28.1% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,238 shares of company stock worth $32,571,727 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $135.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,843,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,084,415. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.36 and a 200 day moving average of $119.63. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $135.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

