Atico Mining Corporation (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Atico Mining Corporation (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the February 27th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Laurentian reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.80 price objective on shares of Atico Mining in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.80 price objective on shares of Atico Mining in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

ATCMF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. 73,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,010. Atico Mining has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.42.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

