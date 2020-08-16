ATLANT (ATL) Price Reaches $0.0275 on Exchanges

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $476.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ATLANT has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One ATLANT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00040567 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $695.51 or 0.05877202 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00016271 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00049997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003404 BTC.

About ATLANT

ATL is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io.

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

