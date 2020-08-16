Atonomi Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Atonomi token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, LATOKEN and Ethfinex. Atonomi has a total market cap of $382,580.77 and $52.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Atonomi has traded 78.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Atonomi

ATMI is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Bilaxy, BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

