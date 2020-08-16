Aventus Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $34,227.00 (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 16% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Aventus has a market cap of $1.73 million and $34,227.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aventus token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00002429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aventus has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00040497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $694.15 or 0.05856185 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00016320 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00050010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003418 BTC.

About Aventus

Aventus (AVT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aventus is aventus.io. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io.

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

