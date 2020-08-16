Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $529,601.63 and $31,699.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $50.98, $10.39 and $18.94.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00043093 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 235,749,099 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

