Bezant (BZNT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $499,113.00

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bezant has a market cap of $8.22 million and approximately $499,113.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant token can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008465 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00161148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $220.15 or 0.01857266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00196162 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00134042 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 866,829,993 tokens. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bibox, Bilaxy, Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

