Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $656,516.22

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $4.53 or 0.00038193 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $656,516.22 and approximately $53,293.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005253 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000820 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000923 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 145,038 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Trade Satoshi and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

