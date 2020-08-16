Blockport Trading Up 36.4% Over Last 7 Days (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. Blockport has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $22,957.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockport token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Blockport has traded 36.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008451 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00158947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $220.64 or 0.01859902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00195923 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000956 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00134376 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Blockport Profile

Blockport launched on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockport’s official message board is blog.blockport.io. The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io.

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

