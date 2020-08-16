Blox Hits Market Cap of $8.10 Million (CDT)

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, Blox has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. One Blox token can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, HitBTC and BigONE. Blox has a total market cap of $8.10 million and $791,944.00 worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00161389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.41 or 0.01868177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00195813 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00128103 BTC.

About Blox

Blox’s launch date was March 28th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 674,579,184 tokens. Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blox is blox.io. The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blox

Blox can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Mercatox, Binance, HitBTC, Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blox using one of the exchanges listed above.

