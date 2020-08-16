BOMB (BOMB) Hits One Day Volume of $77,047.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. BOMB has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $77,047.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BOMB has traded up 109.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB token can now be bought for $2.03 or 0.00017131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00050670 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,962.06 or 1.00704494 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 130.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000629 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00157755 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004706 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2016. BOMB's total supply is 919,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 918,679 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB's official website is bombtoken.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

