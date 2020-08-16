Bottos (BTO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $165,546.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Bottos token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, OTCBTC, LBank and Bit-Z. Bottos has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $165,546.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bottos has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00040618 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $695.94 or 0.05866679 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00016079 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00049978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a token. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos.

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, LBank, IDEX, OTCBTC, Bibox, CoinEgg, Bit-Z and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

