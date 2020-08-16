BTU Protocol Trading 41.4% Higher This Week (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $51.44 million and approximately $278,916.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 41.4% higher against the US dollar. One BTU Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00004820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00040447 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $693.54 or 0.05850349 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00016226 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00050010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003414 BTC.

BTU Protocol Token Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a token. It launched on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,014,897 tokens. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com.

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

