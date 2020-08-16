Callisto Network Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $26,313.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $423.95 or 0.03582501 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00060855 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

