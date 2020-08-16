Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.63% of Cardlytics worth $30,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Cardlytics by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cardlytics by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

In other news, insider David Thomas Evans sold 13,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $1,014,015.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,297.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 47,100 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,306,891.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 284,100 shares of company stock worth $18,671,681 and have sold 83,723 shares worth $6,151,261. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

Cardlytics stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.90. 325,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,756. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.48 and a beta of 2.38. Cardlytics Inc has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.25 and a 200-day moving average of $64.97.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.