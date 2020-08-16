Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TAST. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $377.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 1,064.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $98,000. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

