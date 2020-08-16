carVertical (CV) Price Up 21.8% This Week

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. carVertical has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $52,306.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get carVertical alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008451 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00158947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $220.64 or 0.01859902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00195923 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000956 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00134376 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical’s genesis date was December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com.

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.