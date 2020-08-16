Castweet (CTT) Tops One Day Volume of $90,485.00

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Castweet token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00011612 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Castweet has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Castweet has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $90,485.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000436 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00525542 BTC.

Sora (XOR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00665846 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006064 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Castweet Profile

Castweet is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Castweet Token Trading

Castweet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

