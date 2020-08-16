CCUniverse Market Capitalization Tops $6,648.12 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One CCUniverse token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $6,648.12 and $132.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002481 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002420 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000176 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

UVU is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 788,159,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,441,231 tokens. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

