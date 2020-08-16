CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Update

CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CKX Lands stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.64. 496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165. CKX Lands has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

CKX Lands Company Profile

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, including oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses, such as agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

