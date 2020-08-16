Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.93.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Clorox from $256.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,026.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,805 shares of company stock worth $10,522,043 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 581.8% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 98.5% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $224.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,285. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.48. Clorox has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Clorox will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

