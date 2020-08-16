CoinEx Token (CET) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.84 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $8.84 million and $1.24 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008465 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00161148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.15 or 0.01857266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00196162 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00134042 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

CoinEx Token Token Profile

CoinEx Token’s genesis date was July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 711,004,121 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.com.

CoinEx Token Token Trading

CoinEx Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

