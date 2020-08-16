Consensus (SEN) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Consensus has a total market cap of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Consensus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Consensus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00050836 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,894.09 or 1.00359114 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 128.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000600 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00157710 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004686 BTC.

About Consensus

Consensus (SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai.

Consensus Coin Trading

Consensus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Consensus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Consensus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.