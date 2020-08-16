Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 6,704,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,633.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $187,411. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. FMR LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 118.9% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 140.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 206,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $73.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,641,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,370. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ED. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

