Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $6.02 on Major Exchanges

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $179.96 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $6.02 or 0.00050836 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Coinone, BitForex and GDAC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,894.09 or 1.00359114 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 128.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000600 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00157710 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004686 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos' total supply is 259,539,136 coins and its circulating supply is 201,754,533 coins.

The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, BitForex, Hotbit and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

