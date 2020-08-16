Couchain Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Couchain token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. Couchain has a market capitalization of $7,940.73 and approximately $1,486.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Couchain has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00040849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $693.30 or 0.05849876 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00015609 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00050405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003246 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Couchain Token Profile

Couchain (CRYPTO:COU) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,200,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain. Couchain’s official website is couchain.io. The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain.

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

