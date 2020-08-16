Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.24.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COUP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Coupa Software from $245.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $136.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP stock traded down $3.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $285.89. 347,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,654. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.62 and its 200 day moving average is $205.82. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $99.01 and a twelve month high of $319.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.43, for a total value of $269,809.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 644 shares in the company, valued at $187,036.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.75, for a total value of $15,037,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,944,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,748 shares of company stock valued at $37,965,816 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 158.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 89.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 31,951 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 339.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 29.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.