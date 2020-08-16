Covesting (COV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.05 Million

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. Over the last week, Covesting has traded 59.6% higher against the US dollar. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $10.05 million and approximately $76,902.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting token can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00004718 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008475 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00162292 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.97 or 0.01858799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00196236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000953 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00133710 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

