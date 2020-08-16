Cream Market Capitalization Achieves $42,238.46 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Cream has a total market capitalization of $42,238.46 and $12.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cream has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptohub, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00051963 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $94.49 or 0.00797137 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.93 or 0.01652922 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,817.26 or 0.99696126 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00012596 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00146423 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007087 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00080315 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Cream

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, YoBit and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

