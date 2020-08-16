Crypto.com Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $74.05 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.16 billion and $74.05 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Crypto.com Coin token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, BigONE, CoinTiger and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00040849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $693.30 or 0.05849876 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00015609 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00050405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003246 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a token. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,882,648,402 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, BiteBTC, OceanEx, ABCC, GOPAX, Bittrex, Huobi Korea, Huobi Global, Bithumb Global, Bibox, CPDAX, Fatbtc, CoinTiger, Bithumb, Upbit, OKEx, Dcoin, IDEX, DDEX, HitBTC, KuCoin, BigONE and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

