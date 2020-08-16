CryptoAds Marketplace Price Reaches $0.0069 (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B. In the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market cap of $98,262.97 and approximately $4,293.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008451 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00158947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.64 or 0.01859902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00195923 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000956 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00134376 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000166 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange.

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

