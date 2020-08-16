DAD Chain Market Capitalization Hits $2.32 Million (DAD)

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. DAD Chain has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $851,736.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD Chain token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DAD Chain has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00040736 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $693.51 or 0.05838431 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00015597 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00050185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003242 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DAD Chain Profile

DAD Chain is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. DAD Chain’s official website is dad.one. DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain. DAD Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain.

Buying and Selling DAD Chain

DAD Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

