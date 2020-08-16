DAEX (DAX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $13,468.00

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. DAEX has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $13,468.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX token can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including Indodax and LBank. In the last week, DAEX has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00040849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $693.30 or 0.05849876 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00015609 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00050405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003246 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

