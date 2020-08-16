DAI NIPPON PRTG/S (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Short Interest Down 22.2% in February

DAI NIPPON PRTG/S (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNPLY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 15,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,893. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.71. DAI NIPPON PRTG/S has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get DAI NIPPON PRTG/S alerts:

DAI NIPPON PRTG/S (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. DAI NIPPON PRTG/S had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter.

About DAI NIPPON PRTG/S

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in printing business worldwide. Its Information Communication segment offers magazines, books, dictionaries, newspapers, textbooks, DVDs, multimedia software, bookstore network, education and publications distribution, etc.; catalogs, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, flyers, pamphlets, and posters, as well as event planning and execution, store design, customer service center operation, online services, household budget-tracking application, digital signage, etc.; personalized direct mail, smart and magnetic cards, SIM cards, hologram ribbons, merchandise vouchers, bank books, business forms, etc.; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and photo printers, ID photo kiosk and direct transfer ribbons, etc.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for DAI NIPPON PRTG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAI NIPPON PRTG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.